Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 10-3 loss to Cleveland.

Barnhart gave his team an early one-run lead following his eighth home run of the season. After hitting .282 in June, the 27-year-old has struggled at the dish over the past two months, batting .179 in July and .178 thus far in August (10 games). Regardless, Barnhart has managed to surpass his previous season-high in homers (7), and he figures to exceed last year's RBI total (44).