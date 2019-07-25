Barnhart (oblique) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Louisville.

Sidelined for more than a month with a strained right oblique, Barnhart will get the green light for the final phase of the recovery process after taking batting practice and catching the last few days without any renewed discomfort. Because of the time he's missed, Barnhart may need to catch a full game or two for Louisville before the Reds reinstate him from the 10-day injured list. Once he's back with the big club, Barnhart should take over as the Reds' clear top catcher with Curt Casali (knee) and Kyle Farmer (concussion) both stuck on the IL and seemingly further behind in their respective rehab programs.

