Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives day off Thursday
Barnhart is out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
With Devin Mesoraco (neck) ready to catch Thursday after sitting out Cincinnati's past three contests, Barnhart will receive a breather for the day game after a night game. Barnhart's offense has yet to suffer this season due to the hefty workload behind the plate, as he has delivered a respectable .250/.346/.412 line across 79 plate appearances.
