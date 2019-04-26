Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives day off
Barnhart is not in the lineup for Friday's game at St. Louis.
Barnhart will head to the bench after starting the last three games and going 1-for-10 with a solo home run and four strikeouts. Curt Casali will start behind the plate and bat seventh in his stead.
