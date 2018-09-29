Barnhart went 5-for-5 with a triple and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Barnhart went deep in the ninth inning and managed to cut the Pirates' lead to four, but the Reds would fall in the series opener. The 27-year-old had struggled at the dish in September prior to Friday's ballgame (.169 average through 20 games), but he'll look to end the season on a high note after putting together a multi-hit performance.

