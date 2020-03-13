The Reds will continue to hold voluntary workouts at their spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, while spring training is suspended, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Barnhart, the Reds MLBPA representative, is among the Reds that will remain in Arizona for the short term.

Barnhart's wife is pregnant, so she and their young son have already gone home. "I will remain here until I'm told or given a little bit more information or clear vision on what the schedule looks like," Barnhart said. "I think after that, for me personally, I will probably go home and spend time with my family as much as possible and help take care of them as much as possible."