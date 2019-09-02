Barnhart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Barnhart was behind the plate for the front end of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, going 0-for-4 in that contest before entering the nightcap as a pinch hitter and drawing a walk in his plate appearance. He'll just be getting some routine maintenance Monday while Curt Casali checks in at catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories