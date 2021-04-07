site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Rests for day game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
He'll be getting a routine maintenance day while the Reds and Pirates wrap up their series with a day game. Tyler Stephenson checks in behind the dish, batting eighth in the lineup.
