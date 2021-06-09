site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tucker-barnhart-rests-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Rests Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Barnhart will get some routine maintenance after catching in each of the Reds' last three games. Tyler Stephenson will fill in for Barnhart behind the dish Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read