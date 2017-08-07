Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Seeing heavy work behind plate
Barnhart will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Though Devin Mesoraco was able to return last week from a multi-game absence due to a knee injury, he left the team Monday to witness the birth of his child and was placed on the paternity list, meaning he could be unavailable for the next three games. That should allow Barnhart to enjoy another full slate of starts this week, which has been par for the course of late. Monday's game will mark the 10th time in 12 contests that Barnhart has been behind the dish.
