Barnhart is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old started the first two games of the series, but he'll get a day off in the season finale. If he doesn't make an appearance Sunday, Barnhart will finish the season a .700 OPS, his lowest mark since 2015 despite tallying a career-high 10 home runs. Tim Federowicz will slide in behind the plate to replace him.