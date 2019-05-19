Barnhart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Barnhart's Gold Glove-caliber defense hasn't been enough to keep him in the lineup lately, as he'll sit for the third time in four games. Over 122 plate appearances, Barnhart is batting a career-low .163 while striking out 25.4 percent of the time, a seven-point increase from his 2018 mark. Curt Casali will once again replace Barnhart behind the plate.