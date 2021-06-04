site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting Friday
Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Barnhart will sit for the second time in three games. Tyler Stephenson will catch Luis Castillo, with Alex Blandino manning first base.
