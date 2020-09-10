site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting Thursday
Barnhart is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs.
He is hitting .179 with 10 strikeouts and two home runs over his last 10 games. Rookie Tyler Stephenson will get his first big-league start and second MLB appearance at catcher while hitting seventh.
