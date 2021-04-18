Barnhart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over Cleveland.
Barnhart gave Cincinnati an early lead with a 412-foot shot to center field in the second inning. The long ball was his second this season and pushed his RBI total to eight. The career .249 hitter is slashing .387/.424/.710 across 33 plate appearances in 2021. There's ample reason to be skeptical that he can sustain his early-season success, but it's not the worst idea to ride his offensive surge for as long as he's swinging a hot stick.