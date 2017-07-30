Barnhart will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Marlins.

With Devin Mesoraco (knee) hurting again and considered day-to-day, Barnhart will check in behind the plate for the fourth time in five games. Even if Mesoraco doesn't require a trip to the disabled list for his latest injury setback, the Reds aren't eager to give him a heavy workload over the final two months of the season, so he and Barnhart should roughly split the starts behind the plate the rest of the way.

