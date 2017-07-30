Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Starting for fourth time in five games
Barnhart will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Marlins.
With Devin Mesoraco (knee) hurting again and considered day-to-day, Barnhart will check in behind the plate for the fourth time in five games. Even if Mesoraco doesn't require a trip to the disabled list for his latest injury setback, the Reds aren't eager to give him a heavy workload over the final two months of the season, so he and Barnhart should roughly split the starts behind the plate the rest of the way.
More News
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Receives Tuesday night off•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Thursday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: In line for full-time role•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Loss of starting role not impacting offensive production•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...