Barnhart went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's win against the Diamondbacks.

Barnhart doubled to drive home a run in the sixth inning, then plated the eventual winning run with a single in the 10th. The backstop extended his hitting streak to five games in the process and has notched consecutive three-hit performances. Barnhart is slashing .444/.474/.778 through 19 plate appearances this season.