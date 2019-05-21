Barnhart is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Barnhart remains the Reds' top catcher, but he's fallen into a strong-side platoon and will now be on the bench for the fourth time in five games with Cincinnati running into a glut of lefties. Curt Casali checks in behind the plate and will bat seventh versus Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

More News
Our Latest Stories