Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a walk and a home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

He was the opening act for the Eugenio Suarez Experience in this one -- Barnhart's third-inning shot plated the first Cincinnati run, and the rest came on three blasts by Suarez. Barnhart has had a tough year at the plate, slashing .186/.278/.343, but two of his three homers have come in his last three starts.