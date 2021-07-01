site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat against left-hander
Barnhart isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Barnhart will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games with left-hander Ryan Weathers starting for the Padres. Tyler Stephenson will start behind the plate and bat fourth.
