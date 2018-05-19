Barnhart is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Barnhart started and was 1-for-5 with a strikeout in the Game 1 victory, but it's not surprising to see him headed to the bench after the 10 inning game. Tony Cruz will take over catching duties and bat eight for Cincinnati.

