Barnhart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Barnhart will get the day off after catching five straight games, going 4-for-16 (.250) with a pair of extra-base hits over that span. Stuart Turner will step in behind the dish in his stead, though Barnhart should continue to see the bulk of the starts down the stretch.

