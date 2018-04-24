Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Thrust into lineup Tuesday
Barnhart is starting at catcher and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Braves, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Barnhart was originally scheduled to get the game off, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup after Devin Mesoraco was scratched with neck stiffness. The 27-year-old backstop is hitting .250/.348/.417 with two homers in 70 plate appearances this season.
