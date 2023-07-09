Benson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in Saturday's 8-5 win over Milwaukee.

Benson's third-inning home run marked the 22nd consecutive game the Reds hit at least one home run, which broke a 67-year-old franchise record. The team is 17-5 during the streak, which began when Cincinnati also started a 12-game winning streak that turned the season around. Benson's been part of that exciting turnaround, going 24-for-64 (.375) with four doubles, three triples, three home runs, eight RBI, 16 runs and as many walks (13) as strikeouts.