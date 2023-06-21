Benson went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Benson provided the Reds with some insurance after sending a solo blast to center to make it an 8-2 ballgame in the sixth. The 25-year-old continues to improve at the plate. In his first stint with the Reds this year, he hit .040 with a .117 OPS and a 1:14 BB:K in 10 games. Since returning to the majors May 26, Benson is slashing .373/.492/.588 with two homers, five RBI, 12 runs, four steals and an eye-popping 12:7 BB:K in 63 plate appearances. He's been a massive part of the Reds' recent surge but has essentially been restricted to hitting against righties only, as he has just five plate appearances against lefties all year.