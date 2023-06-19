Benson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Though he's slashing a magnificent .341/.481/.488 with three extra-base hits and four stolen bases through his first 14 games of June, the lefty-hitting Benson will head to the bench for the series opener while southpaw Austin Gomber takes the bump for Colorado. Despite his recent success, Benson could soon see his opportunities to play versus right-handers take a hit too, given that the Reds have nearly all of their key position players healthy again with Joey Votto (shoulder/biceps) returning from the 60-day injured list Monday.