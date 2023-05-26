site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Will Benson: Returns from Triple-A
Benson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Benson has gone just 1-for-25 with 14 strikeouts at the big-league level this season. He could see a little playing time against right-handed pitching.
