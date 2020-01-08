The Mets hired Brignac as the manager for their rookie-level Appalachian League affiliate in Kingsport, officially spelling an end to the 33-year-old's playing days, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Brignac last played professionally for the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2018 and was out of baseball for all of 2019. With Brignac now moving into coaching, he'll put an end to an MLB career that spanned nine seasons and included stops with the Rays, Yankees, Rockies, Phillies, Marlins and Braves. Over 369 career games, the infielder slashed .219/.264/.309 with 12 home runs and nine stolen bases.