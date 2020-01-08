Reid Brignac: Begins coaching career
The Mets hired Brignac as the manager for their rookie-level Appalachian League affiliate in Kingsport, officially spelling an end to the 33-year-old's playing days, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
Brignac last played professionally for the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2018 and was out of baseball for all of 2019. With Brignac now moving into coaching, he'll put an end to an MLB career that spanned nine seasons and included stops with the Rays, Yankees, Rockies, Phillies, Marlins and Braves. Over 369 career games, the infielder slashed .219/.264/.309 with 12 home runs and nine stolen bases.
More News
-
Reid Brignac: Released by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Reid Brignac: Signs minor-league deal with Washington•
-
Astros' Reid Brignac: Trying out switch-hititng•
-
Astros' Reid Brignac: Signs minor league deal with Astros•
-
Braves' Reid Brignac: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Braves' Reid Brignac: Designated for assignment Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Tracker: On the Akiyama, Robert signings
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...