Brignac was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Brignac was always a long shot to break camp with the Nationals, and his .179 batting average across 28 spring at-bats did little to help his cause. He'll now look to latch on elsewhere, though given his lack of major-league success, the 32-year-old will likely be limited to an organization depth role.