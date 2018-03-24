Reid Brignac: Released by Nationals
Brignac was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Brignac was always a long shot to break camp with the Nationals, and his .179 batting average across 28 spring at-bats did little to help his cause. He'll now look to latch on elsewhere, though given his lack of major-league success, the 32-year-old will likely be limited to an organization depth role.
More News
-
Nationals' Reid Brignac: Signs minor-league deal with Washington•
-
Astros' Reid Brignac: Trying out switch-hititng•
-
Astros' Reid Brignac: Signs minor league deal with Astros•
-
Braves' Reid Brignac: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Braves' Reid Brignac: Designated for assignment Friday•
-
Braves' Reid Brignac: Goes 2-for-2 in loss•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...