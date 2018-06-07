Richie Shaffer: Cut loose by Indians
Shaffer was released by the Indians on Wednesday.
Shaffer was hitting just .164/.216/.310 across 32 games with Triple-A Columbus prior to being let go. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, when he hit .250/.315/.438 across 20 games for the Rays. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational depth.
More News
-
Indians' Richie Shaffer: Player of the Week in Triple-A•
-
Indians' Richie Shaffer: Finding power stroke at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Richie Shaffer: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Indians' Richie Shaffer: In battle for third base job•
-
Indians' Richie Shaffer: Will attend Indians camp•
-
Indians' Richie Shaffer: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...