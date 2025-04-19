The Rockies selected Schunk's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Schunk will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Ezequiel Tovar (hip), who was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Schunk opted to stay with the Rockies in the minors after being DFA'd in mid-February, and in Triple-A he is slashing .283/.353/.435 with one stolen base, one home run and 10 RBI in 52 plate appearances. Schunk could see some starts in the infield with Tovar, Tyler Freeman (oblique) and Thairo Estrada (wrist) all on the IL.