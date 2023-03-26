Senzatela (knee) threw 20 pitches in a live bullpen session for the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela told Harding he felt well after the session. The right-hander is coming back from the torn left ACL he suffered in August. The hope is that Senzatela can come back at the start of May as a rotation option for Colorado, and this is a positive step in that direction.