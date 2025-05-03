Senzatela (1-5) took the loss Friday as the Rockies were downed 4-0 by the Giants, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings, He struck out four.

The right-hander didn't pitch all that poorly aside from a second inning that saw San Francisco bang out three straight hits to begin the frame, but Senzatela got no support from his offense. After a sharp first couple of turns through the rotation, he's been tagged for at least four runs in four of his last five outings, stumbling to a 7.66 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 24.2 innings over that stretch. Senzatela seems unlikely to right the ship in his next start, which is scheduled to come at Coors Field next week against the Tigers.