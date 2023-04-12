Rockies manager Bud Black said that Senzatela (knee) is scheduled to throw two innings in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Senzatela continues to make steady progress from the surgery he underwent last August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The right-hander will likely need to make several rehab appearances in the minors to build up arm strength but he has a chance to make starts for Colorado in May, perhaps even in the early portion of the month.