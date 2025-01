The Rockies and Gomber avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.35 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gomber will more than double his salary from 2024 in what was his third year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander put up a 4.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 116:38 K:BB over a career-high 165 innings for the Rockies in 2024 and will be part of their rotation again in 2025.