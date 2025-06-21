Gomber (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Rockies fell 14-8 to the Diamondbacks, coughing up nine runs on 12 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

After a strong season debut Sunday in his return from a shoulder injury, Gomber got caught up in a classic Coors Field barn burner. Half the hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including homers by Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez and Ildemaro Vargas, and he managed only four swinging strikes among his 81 pitches (57 total strikes). Gomber's next start is scheduled to come on the road next week, but the matchup won't get any easier as he faces the Dodgers.