Gomber (0-4) took the loss against St. Louis on Monday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Gomber got through three scoreless frames before the Cardinals scored twice against him in the fourth. St. Louis struck for another run in the fifth, and Gomber entered the sixth inning trailing 3-2. The southpaw was unable to make it out of the sixth, as the Cardinals put up two more runs against him on four singles (two of which didn't leave the infield). Gomber is still looking for his first victory of the campaign, and he's taken the loss in each of his past three starts. On a positive note, Gomber's 5.2 frames and six punchouts Monday were both season-high marks, so he at least appears to be healthy after missing over two-and-a-half months to begin the campaign due to a shoulder issue.