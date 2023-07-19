Gomber (8-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings in a 4-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out five.

The loss snapped a four-start winning streak for Gomber, who hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in that span. The 29-year-old southpaw now sports a 6.18 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 68:30 K:BB across 20 starts (102 innings) this season. Gomber will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for a road matchup with the Nationals early next week.