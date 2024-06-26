Gomber (1-5) took the loss Tuesday against Houston, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

All five runs against Gomber came in the first inning, when he allowed four consecutive singles to open the frame as part of a six-hit inning that included a pair of stolen bases. However, the 30-year-old settled in after the nightmare first frame, allowing just two baserunners afterward before a Jake Meyers double prompted Colorado to remove Gomber after 89 pitches. Gomber has endured a rough June, yielding at least three runs in all five starts and only completing six innings once. He owns a 9.39 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 23.0 innings during the month. He's tentatively scheduled for a home start against Milwaukee early next week.