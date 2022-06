Gomber allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings Wednesday against the Marlins.

Gomber made his first appearance since being demoted to a relief role. He retired the first two batters he faced but served up back-to-back homers to Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler to sour the appearance. Gomber has a disastrous 6.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 64.2 frames on the season.