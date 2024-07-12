Gomber (2-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Reds. He struck out five.

Each of the four runs Gomber allowed came via the long ball, with Tyler Stephenson tagging him for a three-run dinger in the third, then Santiago Espinal following up with a solo blast in the fourth. It was the fifth time in 10 road starts that Gomber has allowed at least four earned runs in a start. Surprisingly, Gomber has fared much worse on the road despite playing his home games at Coors Field, posting a 5.61 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 51.1 innings away from home as opposed to marks of 3.54 and 1.18 over 48.1 frames in the high altitude.