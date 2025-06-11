Gomber (shoulder) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks over four innings in his rehab start for Double-A Hartford on Wednesday.

Gomber's appearance was his first at any level since March 28, when he made a rehab start in Triple-A Albuquerque's season opener before experiencing a setback in his recovery from left shoulder soreness. The left-hander checked out fine coming out of the start, and after completing a bullpen session at Coors Field on Saturday, he's set to report to Albuquerque for his next rehab outing Tuesday. Gomber is expected to cover 65 pitches Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list and make his season debut with the Rockies.