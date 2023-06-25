Gomber (5-7) earned the win Sunday over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

Gomber had gone five starts without a win and lost three straight outings entering Sunday. He was limited to 71 pitches (44 strikes), but the Rockies gave him enough support for the win. It's a step in the right direction for the southpaw, but he still has a 7.01 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB through 77 innings across 16 starts this season. He's projected to start at home again in his next outing, tentatively lined up to be against the Tigers.