Gomber allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

Gomber rebounded from a nine-run meltdown versus Arizona last Friday to turn in his second strong outing in three starts since recovering from a shoulder injury. The southpaw has allowed 10 runs in total over 14.2 innings so far, but his numbers are inflated by the poor start. He's added a 5:3 K:BB and remains in search of his first win. Gomber's never been particularly strong in the strikeout department, and playing for the majors' worst team will make wins tough to come by this year. His next start is projected to be another tough matchup at home versus the Astros.