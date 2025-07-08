Gomber (0-2) took the loss Monday at Boston, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The Colorado southpaw took a pounding at Fenway Park, as the Red Sox lineup roped four extra-base hits -- three doubles and a homer -- to chase Gomber after 91 pitches. Gomber appeared to still be working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him through June 15, as he averaged 89.5 mph on his fastball. While that average was up from his season mark prior to Monday (88.7 mph), it was still below his 2024 average of 90.4 mph. Across 24.1 frames, Gomber has pitched to a 5.92 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB while allowing five homers. He currently lines up to make his next start at Cincinnati this weekend.