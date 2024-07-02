Gomber did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-7 win over Milwaukee, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The Colorado southpaw faced only 10 batters over three scoreless innings to open this outing before falling apart in a five-hit, three-run fourth. Gomber has now allowed four or more runs in five consecutive starts, churning out an unpleasant 8.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 26 innings. Overall, the 30-year-old sports a 4.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB in 87.2 innings. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Royals at home.