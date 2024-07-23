Gomber allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out five during the extra-innings win.

Gomber worked through four scoreless frames before unraveling in the fifth inning. The Red Sox piled on four runs that inning, highlighted by Jamie Westbrook's three-run shot. Gomber has allowed at least four runs in seven of his last eight starts, resulting in an ugly 7.01 ERA during that span. In 11 outings before that stretch, he owned a 3.06 ERA, but the recent struggles have pushed that up to 4.70 for the year. Gomber's next outing is lined up to be in San Francisco.