Gomber allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings during Saturday's game against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

All four of the runs Gomber gave up came courtesy of two homers by Liover Peguero in the first and fourth frames. Gomber managed to limit the other Pittsburgh hitters and avoided a fifth-straight loss after the Rockies came alive with six runs in the sixth. Gomber has struggled since being returning from a left shoulder injury in June, and the southpaw now sits at a 6.18 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 43.2 innings this season. He's slated to start against the Diamondbacks on the road next weekend, when he'll aim to earn his first win of the 2025 campaign.