Wynns will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
With All-Star backstop Elias Diaz getting a breather for the day game after a night game, Wynns will pick up a turn behind the plate. Since the Midsummer Classic, Wynns has mustered a lowly .472 OPS in 13 games while seeing limited use behind Diaz.
