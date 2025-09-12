The Rockies recalled Crim from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Colorado claimed Crim off waivers in early August from Texas, and the first baseman has slashed .273/.360/.424 in 114 plate appearances with Albuquerque since. He'll make his Rockies debut if he gets into a game. Crim is expected to serve as the team's primary first baseman while Warming Bernabel (concussion) is sidelined. Michael Toglia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.